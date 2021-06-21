Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

