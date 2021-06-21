Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $404.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.64 and a beta of 1.38. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

