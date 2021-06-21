Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 160.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $32.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

