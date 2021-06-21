Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

