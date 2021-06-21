Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Luther Burbank worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $605.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

