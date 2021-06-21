Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF opened at $172.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.29. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.66 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

