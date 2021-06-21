Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 47,158 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 127.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

