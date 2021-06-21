Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $493.43 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

