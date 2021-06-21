Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $26.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,537.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.