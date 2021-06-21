Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 221.7% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

