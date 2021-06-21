Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $105.69. 278,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,555. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.