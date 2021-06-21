Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

