Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 167,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.89. 229,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,954,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

