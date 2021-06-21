Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $8.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $615.16. The stock had a trading volume of 364,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. The stock has a market cap of $592.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

