Aavegotchi Price Tops $1.03 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $37.55 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,814,357 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,393 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

