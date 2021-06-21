A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

