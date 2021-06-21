9,600 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000.

Shares of NDACU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

