9,478 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Tenable accounts for 5.3% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

