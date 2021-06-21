908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $700,446.48 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.11. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.