8I Holdings Limited (ASX:8IH) Insider Yiowmin Chay Buys 77,000 Shares

8I Holdings Limited (ASX:8IH) insider Yiowmin Chay purchased 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,020.00 ($14,300.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
About 8I
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for 8I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.