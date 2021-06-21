8,000 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $185.15 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

