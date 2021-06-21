$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

