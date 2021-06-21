7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 21st

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VIIAU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIIAU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $10,550,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

