74,700 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $7,843,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF opened at $124.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

