7,224 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44.

