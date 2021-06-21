$554.83 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report $554.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.10 million and the lowest is $523.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

MUR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.06. 4,095,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,097. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

