50,000 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Acquired by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $617,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.