$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.