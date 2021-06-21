4,671 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,016. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

