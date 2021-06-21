4,650 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after buying an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $43.62. 63,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.