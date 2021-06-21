43,965 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Xerox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after acquiring an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 521,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE XRX opened at $23.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.