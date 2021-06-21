$431.04 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report sales of $431.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.00 million and the lowest is $425.60 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Clarivate news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

