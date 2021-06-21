42,900 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at $86,850,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $17,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $13,639,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

