4,206 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.97. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,922. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

