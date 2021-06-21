3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 37,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

