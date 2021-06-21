3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

PHO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. 4,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,069. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.42.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

