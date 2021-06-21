3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 420,444 KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 420,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,000. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000.

Shares of KEMX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

