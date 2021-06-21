3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

