3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $286,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 158,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,628. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

