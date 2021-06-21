3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

NULG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 141,177 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.87.

