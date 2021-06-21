3,969 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $50.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

