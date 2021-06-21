37,098 Shares in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EVAX opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.92.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

