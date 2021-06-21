$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $37.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KINS shares. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

