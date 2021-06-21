3,506,154 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,506,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL opened at $50.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.