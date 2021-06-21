3,485 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 205,587 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

