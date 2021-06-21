3,308 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

