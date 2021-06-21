$30.45 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $30.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

CIVB traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.