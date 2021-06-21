$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aramark by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,120. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

