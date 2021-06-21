2,631 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $379.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

