$25.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $25.87 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.79. 75,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.